I’m ready to quit for 3 capitals: Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

Dharmana reiterated that some real estate brokers backed by TDP are undertaking Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli demanding that Amaravati be the sole capital of the State.

Published: 08th October 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has asserted that he is ready to resign as a minister to lead the movement for three capitals.

"If the people of Srikakulam as well as CM Jagan Mohan Reddy allowed me, I am ready to spearhead the movement. Lakhs of people will join me if I lead the movement as a citizen of Srikakulam rather than a minister," he averred.

Dharmana participated in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme at Ampolu village in Gara Mandal on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he felt decentralisation of the administration is the only solution to end regional imbalances in the State.

The backward regions of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema can only develop through decentralisation. People of North Coastal Andhra should press for making Visakhapatnam an executive capital as part of the decentralised development plan of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Dharmana reiterated that some real estate brokers backed by TDP are undertaking Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli demanding that Amaravati be the sole capital of the State. People of the backward regions should be aware of the conspiracy of the TDP to deny development, he said.

