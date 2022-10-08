Home States Andhra Pradesh

Paddy procurement without millers’ role: Minister for Civil Supplies

In recent raids conducted by legal metrology officials on petrol pumps and malls in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Guntur, 447 cases were registered.

Published: 08th October 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Paddy procurement will be taken up in the State without the involvement of millers, Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting on paddy procurement and vigilance and monitoring with DSOs, AMs and legal metrology officials from North Coastal Andhra here on Friday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to ensuring remunerative prices to farmers for their farm produce.

Weighbridges will be set up in the State and an official will be posted at rice mills for procurement of paddy at support price from farmers, he said. In recent raids conducted by legal metrology officials on petrol pumps and malls in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Guntur, 447 cases were registered.

Of the total, 29 cases were registered against petrol pumps, 309 against shopping malls and 89 against fertiliser shops. Jewellery shops will also be inspected. All steps are being taken to protect the interests of consumers, the minister asserted. Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar, Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director G Veerapandian, Joint Collector KS Viswanadhan and other officials attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp