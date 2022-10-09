Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,091 more temples to receive DDN funds in Andhra Pradesh

With the decision to include more temples under the scheme, the total number has gone up to 3,711.

Published: 09th October 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As many as 2,091 low-income temples across the State will come under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam (DDN) scheme from November. Under the scheme, the State government provides financial assistance to temples to meet expenses for daily pujas and honorarium to archakas.

The state government accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee headed by endowments commissioner M Hari Jawahar Lal to extend the scheme to about 2,200 temples in addition to the existing 1,621.

Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal on Saturday issued orders to all district endowments officers instructing them to release Rs 5,000 under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme for the 2,091 new temples with effect from October.

The Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme fund of Rs 5,000 per month is divided into two — `2,000 for performing pujas at the temples and `3,000 as honorary payment (remuneration) to the archakas performing pujas in the temples. “At present, 1,621 temples across Andhra Pradesh are getting financial assistance from endowments Common Good Funds (CGF).

With the decision to include more temples under the scheme, the total number has gone up to 3,711. The disbursed funds will be deposited directly into the accounts of archakas and district endowments officers were asked to update the details of temples and archakas online to monitor the disbursement,” said commissioner Hari Jawaharlal.

