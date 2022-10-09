3-point agenda for CPI convention: K Ramakrishna

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 24th National Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) to be held in Vijayawada for five days from October 14, will have a three-point agenda with a focus on formulating plans to topple the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Speaking to TNIE, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said the first point on the agenda is to come up with an alternative economic policy, and the second one is to discuss alliances with all secular and democratic forces to fight against the BJP-led NDA government in the 2024 elections and the final point is the reunification of Communist parties.

Elaborating further on their plans for the 2024 general elections, the CPI leader said the party is looking for a broad-based alliance with all secular and democratic forces. Not ruling out an alliance with TRS, which has upgraded itself as BRS for national politics, Ramakrishna said like any other secular party, they welcome TRS/BRS to join the coalition to topple Modi Sarkar.

On the possibility of having an understanding with Congress at the national level as the CPI has a rivalry with the grand old party at the State level, he said politics at the State and national levels are two different things and did not rule out a possibility of understanding between the Left party and Congress. “We are looking forward to bringing all non-BJP forces together,” he averred.

Ramakrishna said in the present scenario, where the common man is feeling the pinch of the policies of the BJP-led NDA, it has become paramount to come up with an alternative economic policy to safeguard the interests of the country and its people. With regard to Communist parties’ unification, he said the topic has been on the cards for a long and the Vijayawada conference of CPI will discuss it seriously.

Besides the main agenda, the five-day conference, for which elaborate arrangements are being made at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajith Singh Nagar, will also deliberate on developments that happened in the country in the last four-and-a-half years, since the 23rd Congress of the party held at Kollam in April 2018.

Nearly 1,000 delegates from 29 States will participate in the five-day conference. Kerala and Tamil Nadu will send 100-member delegations each. Besides, fraternal delegates from 25 countries will also attend the Congress, he added.

On the first day of the Congress, there will be a massive rally, followed by a public meeting. The inaugural session will be held on the second day. CPI and other left parties’ national leaders will attend the session. A seminar on ‘In Defence of Constitution and In Defence of Democracy’ will be held. On the final day, a new executive body and the national council of the party will be elected.

