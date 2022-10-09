Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 1,149 students pass out from SRM University

Founder Chancellor of the university and Member of Parliament Dr T R Paarivendhar congratulated the graduates and medal winners.

Students celebrate after the second graduation ceremony at SRM University in Neerukonda of Amaravati region on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan said that the students’ inventive and fertile minds are the bedrock for realising vision India 2047. Dr Radhakrishnan participated virtually as a chief guest at the second convocation of SRM University-AP celebrated in APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium on the campus here on Saturday.

In his address, Radhakrishnan expressed his delight in witnessing a pan-India reach for SRM and hailed its plans for emerging as a world-class educational hub. Guest of honour Dr S Chandrasekhar, in his acceptance speech, congratulated the graduates and stressed his vision for a sustainable planet where India becomes an innovation-driven country in the next 20 years. He called upon the girl students of SRM AP to work hard for becoming the next generation of leaders.

Founder Chancellor of the university and Member of Parliament Dr T R Paarivendhar congratulated the graduates and medal winners. Pro-Chancellor Dr P Satyanarayanan spoke. Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora presented the annual report.

At the event, 1,149 students were presented with awards, degrees, and medals in BTech, BBA, BA, BSc, MBA and PhD programmes. Members of the Board of Management and Academic Council, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Former Vice Chancellor and Advisor of the university Prof V S Rao, Deans, Directors, Heads of the departments, faculty and staff members, alumnus and parents of graduates were present.

