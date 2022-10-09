Andhra Pradesh: Dumped gunpowder on GD premises explodes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A dumped cache of gunpowder caught fire leading to a mild explosion on the premises of GD Nellore police station of Chittoor district in the early hours of Saturday. There were no casualties.

According to SP Y Rishanth Reddy, a crude explosive substance of gunpowder was seized in a case in 2018.

The explosive substance was destroyed at that time. Some portion of the gunpowder, which was used for forensic examination, was dumped under a tree at the backside of the police station.

Windows and doors of the police station building were damaged. The SP said police personnel was injured in the incident.

