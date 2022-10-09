Class 9 students’ ‘Hostel Suraksha’ finds place in ATL Marathon 2021-2022

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

VIZIANAGARAM: In an attempt to provide safety to hostel students, three students of Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam for Girls, Nellimarla, have come up with an innovative project called ‘Hostel Suraksha’. Once ‘Hostel Suraksha’ is installed, the students in the hostel can inform others by just pushing a button once they are in any abnormal/emergency situation such as sudden sickness at night.

The ‘Hostel Suraksha’ project was selected as one among the 350 projects across the nation for the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Marathon 2021-2022. The ATL Marathon is a national-level innovation challenge launched by the Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog, in which students identify community problems of their choice and develop innovative solutions in the form of working prototypes.

Class 9 students K Sirivalli, M Hansika Sai Durga and B Sanjana got national recognition for their creative model. They submitted their project in the virtual mode under the guidance of their Physics teacher I Seetamma, school principal K Usharani and Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society district coordinator B Chandravathi.

Sirivalli said there are a total of 541 students in their hostel which has over 20 big rooms. “Though our warden stays on our hostel premises, we have been facing difficulties in contacting her during emergencies. Especially in abnormal conditions during the night such as stomach pain, fever and other health issues, we are facing difficulties to inform the warden. Then the Hostel Suraksha idea came into our thoughts and we worked on it.”

“For the project, we have used a few components such as Arduino Uno Microcontroller, GSM Module and Node MCU for communication and LEDs & Buzzers in panel board.”Speaking to TNIE, Seethamma, said, “We submitted the Hostel Suraksha project in the ATL Marathon 2021-22 online. We are happy to win the ATL marathon. All three girls hail from poor families. They have an interest in science and technology. This success will boost their confidence and encourage them towards more innovations. We feel proud that our students got national-level recognition.”

Earlier, students G Lavanya, R Poojitha and K Chinnammi of Class 9 got national-level recognition for their ‘Creative Model of 3D Pragyan Rover’ in the ATL Space Challenge in 2021.

How is it works

Once the power is connected to the Hostel Suraksha unit, the entire project starts working

A push button in each room

If there is any emergency situation then students can press the push button

LED light in the panel board illuminates and the buzzer will set off

It will also make a call/message to the warden/caretaker/parents’ mobile phone

