Elderly businessman, wife die in suicide pact at Piduguralla in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An elderly couple reportedly died by suicide in Piduguralla on Saturday. The deceased were identified as G Venkateswarulu, 53, and his wife Anjana Devi, 49. Venkateswarulu was a rice mill owner and a businessman.

Their relatives found them dead in the morning and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Piduguralla government hospital for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased opined that Venkateswarulu suffered severe losses in business and they might have taken the extreme step due to mounting debt.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

GUNTUR: An elderly couple reportedly died by suicide in Piduguralla on Saturday. The deceased were identified as G Venkateswarulu, 53, and his wife Anjana Devi, 49. Venkateswarulu was a rice mill owner and a businessman. Their relatives found them dead in the morning and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Piduguralla government hospital for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased opined that Venkateswarulu suffered severe losses in business and they might have taken the extreme step due to mounting debt. Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930 Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000