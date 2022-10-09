Home States Andhra Pradesh

Elderly businessman, wife die in suicide pact at Piduguralla in Andhra Pradesh

An elderly couple reportedly died by suicide in Piduguralla on Saturday.

Published: 09th October 2022

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An elderly couple reportedly died by suicide in Piduguralla on Saturday. The deceased were identified as G Venkateswarulu, 53, and his wife Anjana Devi, 49. Venkateswarulu was a rice mill owner and a businessman.

Their relatives found them dead in the morning and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Piduguralla government hospital for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased opined that Venkateswarulu suffered severe losses in business and they might have taken the extreme step due to mounting debt.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Comments

