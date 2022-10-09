Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five Andhra Pradesh officials arrested for forging land papers

Police said the gang targeted properties in and around Chittoor that were left unclaimed or owned by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Published: 09th October 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In a major breakthrough, Chittoor police arrested five government officials including a Sub-Registrar, Tahasildar and three VROs on charges of supporting a gang of seven including a woman who was allegedly forging property papers of vacant sites and agriculture lands.

Police said the gang targeted properties in and around Chittoor that were left unclaimed or owned by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Investigations revealed that the accused registered around seven sites worth Rs 50 crore in and around the city under different names.

The arrested officials were identified as J Sridhara Gupta, working as sub-registrar; Subramanyam, MRO, Puttur; Dhanunjaya, VRO Vepanjeri; M Siva Narayana, VRO Nandaluru; K Babu, VRO Iruvaram. Earlier, the police had arrested some other gang members for forgery and cheating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor police J Sridhara Gupta
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp