Five Andhra Pradesh officials arrested for forging land papers

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In a major breakthrough, Chittoor police arrested five government officials including a Sub-Registrar, Tahasildar and three VROs on charges of supporting a gang of seven including a woman who was allegedly forging property papers of vacant sites and agriculture lands.

Police said the gang targeted properties in and around Chittoor that were left unclaimed or owned by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Investigations revealed that the accused registered around seven sites worth Rs 50 crore in and around the city under different names.

The arrested officials were identified as J Sridhara Gupta, working as sub-registrar; Subramanyam, MRO, Puttur; Dhanunjaya, VRO Vepanjeri; M Siva Narayana, VRO Nandaluru; K Babu, VRO Iruvaram. Earlier, the police had arrested some other gang members for forgery and cheating.

CHITTOOR: In a major breakthrough, Chittoor police arrested five government officials including a Sub-Registrar, Tahasildar and three VROs on charges of supporting a gang of seven including a woman who was allegedly forging property papers of vacant sites and agriculture lands. Police said the gang targeted properties in and around Chittoor that were left unclaimed or owned by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Investigations revealed that the accused registered around seven sites worth Rs 50 crore in and around the city under different names. The arrested officials were identified as J Sridhara Gupta, working as sub-registrar; Subramanyam, MRO, Puttur; Dhanunjaya, VRO Vepanjeri; M Siva Narayana, VRO Nandaluru; K Babu, VRO Iruvaram. Earlier, the police had arrested some other gang members for forgery and cheating.