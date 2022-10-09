Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC to increase No of special buses to temple tourism spots in Andhra Pradesh

RTC is slowly recovering from the Covid pandemic impact and as part of the search for additional income streams, the Corporation is planning to run buses for devotees to various holy places.

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by the response to the inter-State special tourist buses being operated to Arunachalam from various cities in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is planning to increase the number of services to temple tourism spots ahead of auspicious Karthika Masam.

According to RTC officials, for the first time, on an experimental basis, the Corporation has been operating eleven special buses from Kadapa, Proddutur, Jammalamadugu, Punganur, Nellore, Narasaraopet for the convenience of the passengers to witness full moon darshan and perform Giri pradakshinam from  October 7 to 9 to Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam) shrine.

As regular fare is charged even for these special buses, more devotees going for Giri Pradakshina have opted for RTC buses this year. Advance ticket reservations will be arranged in buses from more places to Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam) during the Karthika Masam.

