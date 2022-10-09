Spurned lover kills woman in broad daylight in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 22-year-old girl was brutally murdered in broad daylight on the Kurada-Kandregula road in Pedapudi Mandal of Kakinada district on Saturday. The girl’s refusal to marry the accused had triggered the attack, police said. The accused was caught, tied and thrashed and later handed over to the police by the locals soon after he attacked the girl.

The victim, Devika, was a native of K Gangavaram village in Ramachandrapuram Mandal of Konaseema district. She completed her degree and was living with her maternal grandparents in Kurada village after the death of her father a few years ago. Her mother has been working abroad. Devika was preparing for a police constable job.

The accused, 25-year-old Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana, is a resident of Baalaaram village in Bikkavolu Mandal. His parents are living in Hyderabad and he is living along with his maternal grandparents in Kurada village.

Kakinada Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said Suryanarayana and Devika were lovers and the family members of both of them planned to perform their marriage twice, but it did not materialise.

After the failed plans, Devika reportedly started to concentrate on her constable job preparations and started avoiding the accused.

Police said Suryanarayana suspected that Devika was moving closely with another person at her workplace and bore a grudge against her for refusing to marry him. The accused has been keeping a close watch on the girl’s movements.

Suryanarayana purchased a bottle of acid and a knife to attack her, police said. On Saturday, he attacked Devika when she was returning from G Mamidala after buying medicines for her younger sister. Suryanarayana came on a vehicle from behind and intercepted Devika’s bike in the middle of the road and slit her throat, police said.

Locals called a 108-ambulance, but the girl died before it reached the spot. The nearby villagers caught Suryanarayana and tied him to a tree and thrashed him. Later, they informed Pedapudi police, who arrested the accused. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the brutal murder of Devaki and directed the police to punish the accused under the Disha Act.

“Investigation should be completed and charge sheet should be filed within the time frame given in the Act to render justice to the victim’s family,’’ Jagan Mohan Reddy said. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to extend all possible support to the family of the victim.

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited the government hospital at Kakinada and consoled the family members of the victim. The Women’s Commission chairperson said the accused would not be spared and that the trial would be expedited as per Disha Act.

