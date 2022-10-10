AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Rs 10-lakh aid to Devika’s family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh financial aid to the family of 22-year-old Devika of K Gangavaram village in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Konaseema district, who was brutally murdered by a spurned lover for refusing his marriage proposal in Pedapudi mandal of Kakinada district on Saturday.

The Chief Minister has already directed police to expedite the investigation and bring the culprit to book. The police should file chargesheet in the case within the time frame stipulated in the Disha Act to render justice to the victim’s family, he stressed.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu found fault with the CM for issuing statements for speedy investigation of crimes perpetrated against women under the Disha Act. The Act itself is not in existence as the Centre is yet to give its approval to it. “Issuing directions to police to probe the heinous crimes against women under the Disha Act, is nothing but misleading people,” he said.



