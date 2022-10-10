Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boating operations to Papikondalu likely to resume soon

Thousands of pilgrims will come to river Godavari and have a holy dip and travel to Papikondalu.

Published: 10th October 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Papikondalu boat operations. Representational Image

Papikondalu boat operations. Representational Image (File photo)

By K V Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After more than five months, boat operations to popular tourism destination Papikondalu are expected to begin on or before October 26. Due to floods that submerged eight tribal mandals and 135 island villages in ASR,  Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari and Konaseema districts, the boat  operations were suspended in June. “The floods eceded in the past few days. We are waiting for a green signal from Alluri Sitaramaraju district collector to operate the boats to Papikondalu in river Godavari,” said Gannababu,  assistant manager of the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC). 

He said 29 boats would be operated in river Godavari from Pochavaram, Kunavaram and Gonduru ferry points. All the  ferry points were under the jurisdiction of East Godavari till April. After reorganisation of the districts, the ferry points came under ASR district. Before starting the boating operations, route clearance has to be given by Dowleswaram Irrigation department in East  Godavari district and fitness certificate to boats has to be given by Kakinada Port authorities. 

Gannababu said Kakinada port authorities have given fitness certificates to boats. Dowleswaram barrage  engineers are yet to give the route clearance certificates.  Due to heavy  floods, heaps of sands piled up in river Godavari. Irrigation department will test the water velocity, before giving route clearance. AP Tourism Development  Corporation officials inspected Pochavaram, and Kunavaram ferry  points and checked the capacity of the boats. Control rooms were set up at Perantallapalli (Eluru district), Gonduru  Gandi Pochamma temple (ASR district) and Pochavaram (ASR district).  Irrigation department of Dowleswaram would monitor the control rooms. 

“We expect clearance for boat operations within 10 days. Auspicious Kartika Masam will begin on October 26. Thousands of pilgrims will come to the river Godavari and have a holy dip and travel to Papikondalu. There are hundreds of queries every day for us from different parts of both Telugu States.  Boat operations can be commenced when the water level reaches 28 metres at the Polavaram spillway. Now, the water level at Polavaram spillway is 28 metres, so it’s not an issue,” Kareem, a boat owner, said. 

APTDC assistant manager Gannababu said the year witnessed heavy floods. “Heavy rains lashed in the last few days. In such a scenario, the recommendations of Kakinada port authorities and Irrigation authorities is crucial,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Papikondalu Papikondalu boat APTDC AP Tourism
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp