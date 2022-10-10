Boating operations to Papikondalu likely to resume soon

K V Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After more than five months, boat operations to popular tourism destination Papikondalu are expected to begin on or before October 26. Due to floods that submerged eight tribal mandals and 135 island villages in ASR, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari and Konaseema districts, the boat operations were suspended in June. “The floods eceded in the past few days. We are waiting for a green signal from Alluri Sitaramaraju district collector to operate the boats to Papikondalu in river Godavari,” said Gannababu, assistant manager of the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

He said 29 boats would be operated in river Godavari from Pochavaram, Kunavaram and Gonduru ferry points. All the ferry points were under the jurisdiction of East Godavari till April. After reorganisation of the districts, the ferry points came under ASR district. Before starting the boating operations, route clearance has to be given by Dowleswaram Irrigation department in East Godavari district and fitness certificate to boats has to be given by Kakinada Port authorities.

Gannababu said Kakinada port authorities have given fitness certificates to boats. Dowleswaram barrage engineers are yet to give the route clearance certificates. Due to heavy floods, heaps of sands piled up in river Godavari. Irrigation department will test the water velocity, before giving route clearance. AP Tourism Development Corporation officials inspected Pochavaram, and Kunavaram ferry points and checked the capacity of the boats. Control rooms were set up at Perantallapalli (Eluru district), Gonduru Gandi Pochamma temple (ASR district) and Pochavaram (ASR district). Irrigation department of Dowleswaram would monitor the control rooms.

“We expect clearance for boat operations within 10 days. Auspicious Kartika Masam will begin on October 26. Thousands of pilgrims will come to the river Godavari and have a holy dip and travel to Papikondalu. There are hundreds of queries every day for us from different parts of both Telugu States. Boat operations can be commenced when the water level reaches 28 metres at the Polavaram spillway. Now, the water level at Polavaram spillway is 28 metres, so it’s not an issue,” Kareem, a boat owner, said.

APTDC assistant manager Gannababu said the year witnessed heavy floods. “Heavy rains lashed in the last few days. In such a scenario, the recommendations of Kakinada port authorities and Irrigation authorities is crucial,” he said.

