Focus on supply of quality power 24x7 in long run: Minister Ramachandra Reddy to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has directed power utilities to focus on sustainability of 24x7 quality power supply on a long-term basis by improving technologies and enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors that will help the State provide energy security and the best services to the people.

During a teleconference with the energy department officials, Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the impact of energy efficiency and renewable power generation plays a crucial role in 24x7 power supply both in quality and quantity parameters. The energy department should explore leading innovations and global technologies in energy efficiency that enable the State achieve energy efficiency goals, besides ensuring 24x7 quality power supply, he stressed.

Quoting an example for innovation and technologies, the Energy Minister mentioned that as per a report, a NASA technology, developed by Purdue University, US for future space missions, can charge an electric car in just five minutes on earth, potentially paving the way for increased adoption of electric cars.

Peddireddi said the government gave top priority to cost-effective and 24x7 quality power supply, which is vital for the overall development of the State. Energy efficiency and conservation play a vital role in providing cost-effective power, and energy security, besides reducing environmental pollution. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to supporting energy conservation, energy efficiency activities and renewable energy generation in the State in a big way to meet the future energy demand.

With the growth of the economy, the demand for energy has increased substantially. Further, the high level of energy intensity in some sectors is a matter of concern. In such a scenario, efficient use of energy resources and their conservation assume tremendous significance and are essential for curtailment of wasteful consumption and sustainable development. “Energy saving is a global cause and all of us should join hands and make all out efforts to make AP the best energy efficient State in the country,” he asserted.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of AP DISCOMs, APSECM, APSEEDCO and NREDCAP, he directed the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) to go for impact study by a third party in a scientific way to evaluate the accurate energy savings and impact of energy efficiency programmes implemented in the State.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has directed power utilities to focus on sustainability of 24x7 quality power supply on a long-term basis by improving technologies and enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors that will help the State provide energy security and the best services to the people. During a teleconference with the energy department officials, Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the impact of energy efficiency and renewable power generation plays a crucial role in 24x7 power supply both in quality and quantity parameters. The energy department should explore leading innovations and global technologies in energy efficiency that enable the State achieve energy efficiency goals, besides ensuring 24x7 quality power supply, he stressed. Quoting an example for innovation and technologies, the Energy Minister mentioned that as per a report, a NASA technology, developed by Purdue University, US for future space missions, can charge an electric car in just five minutes on earth, potentially paving the way for increased adoption of electric cars. Peddireddi said the government gave top priority to cost-effective and 24x7 quality power supply, which is vital for the overall development of the State. Energy efficiency and conservation play a vital role in providing cost-effective power, and energy security, besides reducing environmental pollution. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to supporting energy conservation, energy efficiency activities and renewable energy generation in the State in a big way to meet the future energy demand. With the growth of the economy, the demand for energy has increased substantially. Further, the high level of energy intensity in some sectors is a matter of concern. In such a scenario, efficient use of energy resources and their conservation assume tremendous significance and are essential for curtailment of wasteful consumption and sustainable development. “Energy saving is a global cause and all of us should join hands and make all out efforts to make AP the best energy efficient State in the country,” he asserted. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of AP DISCOMs, APSECM, APSEEDCO and NREDCAP, he directed the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) to go for impact study by a third party in a scientific way to evaluate the accurate energy savings and impact of energy efficiency programmes implemented in the State.