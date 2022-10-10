Trekking paths to be developed to 10 divine theerthams in Tirumala

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Soon, nature lovers, as well as spiritual enthusiasts, will get a chance to visit the Dasa Theerthams and have darshan of gods and goddesses in the Seshachalam hill ranges in and around Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

A detailed project report (DPR) on the ‘Dasa Theertha Mala’ is being prepared by the forest department to facilitate the nature lovers and spiritual enthusiasts regularly visit the 10 therthas — Sesha Theertham, Thumburu Theertham, Rama Krishna Theertham, Kumaradhara, Chakra Theertham, Udhagala Theertham (king of Theerthas), Pasupu Dhara, Namala Gavi Theertham, Ghanta Mandapam, Jabali Theertham/Seetha Kund and Gundalakona/Talakona.

At a review meeting held with the forest department officials recently, Minister for Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy asked the forest officials to explore the opportunities for developing a trekking path to the 10 theerthas situated in Tirumala hills under ‘Dasa Theertha Mala Darshan’.

Usually, devotees and the public would be allowed to visit the 10 theerthas during March every year by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). Now, the minister directed the officials concerned to prepares Detailed Project Report to develop the trecking paths, allowing devotees and enthusiasts to visit theerthas on the Pournami day every month.

Besides trekking, elephant safari and voluntary Adavi Seva and bird watching facility would be launched by the forest department under the initiative.“As part of Dasa Theertha Mala, trekking paths will be constructed to theerthas which don’t have one, sign boards will be erected besides providing all basic amenities. We will involve the local dwellers who are well aware of these surroundings for developing proper trekking paths,” Tirupati DFO Satish said.He added that the DPR would be readied within a month for developing trekking paths.

Divisional Manager (Tourism) Giridhar Reddy told TNIE that the tourism department has earlier formulated plans to develop the proposed trekking paths to Thumburu Theertham, however, the department hasn’t got an approval from the TTD vigilance authorities. “Developing trekking paths to ten divine theerthas will attract many trekkers and devotees, who are unaware about these theerthas,” he said.

