Vizag capital must to develop Uttarandhra: AP Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, who expressed his readiness to resign as a minister to lead the people’s movement for three capitals, asserts that Visakhapatnam should be the executive capital of the State for the all-round development of backward North Coastal Andhra, in an interview with Sreenu Babu Pativada

Why are you demanding three capitals and what are the advantages to the backward Uttarandhra if Vizag is made the executive capital of the State?

The three-capital proposal of the YSRC government is meant for decentralised administration and balanced development of all regions in the State. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are the most backward districts in the country. Migration of people from Uttarandhra to other States in search of livelihood is quite common due to lack of adequate employment opportunities in the region. Visakhapatnam can be developed as an executive capital with very low investment as it has all the basic infrastructure. This will help improve the living standards of people of Uttarandhra, besides checking migrations.

What are your objections over Amaravati as the State capital?

Though TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister thrice with the support of people of Uttarandhra, he has failed to develop the region. In fact, Amaravati was chosen as the State capital post-bifurcation for his vested interests, including real estate business. He also cheated the people Amaravati in the name of capital by promising good price for agriculture lands instead of providing farmers better price for their farm produce. If we develop Amaravati like Hyderabad, there is no guarantee that there will not be a movement like separate Telangana in future. If Visakhapatnam is made executive capital, backward districts like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will get better infrastructure, education and employment opportunities, which help improve the living standards of people of the region.

What about opposition from some people in Uttarandhra to the three-capital proposal?

I consider leaders/parties opposing Visakhapatnam as executive capital as traitors of North Coastal Andhra.

How do you see Amaravati farmers’ padayatra in North Coastal Andhra?

I have my sympathy to the real farmers of 29 villages in the capital region Amaravati, but not to those realtors in the garb of farmers. I will not accept to forego development of our region for Amaravati farmers’ real-estate business. I am ready to spearhead the people’s movement for the cause of Uttarandhra. I have to stand for my people, who gave me political life.

What is your reaction to the opposition charge that the resignation of some YSRC leaders a drama?

What drama? Every YSRC leader’s offer to resign reflects the sentiment of people of his constituency.



