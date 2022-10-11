400 kg donkey meat seized in Andhra Pradesh, 11 held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Eleven people were arrested and 400 kg of donkey meat was seized during raids conducted at four locations in Bapatla district, police said on Monday. Gopal Surabathula of Animal Rescue Organisation, Tejovanth Anupoju of Help for Animals Society and Vijay Kishore Palika of East Godavari SPCA were part of the raids.

Raids were conducted at two locations in Uzilipet, one in Vetapalem and under the jurisdiction of Chirala one-town police station. Those arrested have been identified as D Subba Rao (41), D Nancharaiah (58), D Sambaiah (70), P Srinivasa Rao (48), K Ravi (22), M Akhil (21), P Ravi (45), D Venkateswarulu (36), T Venkateswarulu (36), M Ramesh (45), and Koteswara Rao (43).

The accused have been booked under various sections of IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Tejovanth Anupoju said, “After learning about the illegal slaughtering of donkeys, we gathered evidence and informed Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. The butchers have been slaughtering the donkeys without following any health precautions and are selling the meat for `700 per kg.” Asked why the consumption of donkey meat is rampant, Anupoju explained that some people believe that eating it increases sprinting ability, strength, virility, and can cure breathing problems.

Donkeys are illegally smuggled from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. PETA India Manager (Cruelty Response Projects) Meet Ashar urged people to report illegal donkey slaughter to authorities and try to practice veganism.

DONKEY SLAUGHTER IS PUNISHABLE

Donkey slaughtering is in violation of IPC Sec 429 and is punishable with a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both. Eating donkey meat is also illegal under the Food Safety Act, 2006.

