All Quiet On The Beachfront But... vizag ready to ‘Roar’

Published: 11th October 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

'Dark Clouds appeared over the sky on Monday evening at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. (Express by G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM : The YSRC government will not compromise on the interests of the people of North Andhra, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath asserted Monday.
Speaking to reporters at Tadepalli and later in Visakhapatnam with Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Amarnath reiterated that in line with its policy, the government is committed to decentralised administration by establishing three capitals, one each at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

On Visakha Garjana rally, organised by the JAC in favour of the three-capitals proposal, scheduled to be conducted on October 15, the industries minister said, “People are not ready to let go of the great opportunity to develop the region with Visakhapatnam as executive capital.”

The rally will commence from Ambedkar Statue in Daba Gardens to YSR statue on Beach Road, where it will culminate with a meeting.  On Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s tweets on the rally, the minister charged the actor-politician with mimicking TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s ideas.

He asked Pawan to recall what he said during the release of former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao’s book, Amaravati Evari Rajadhani. “Strangely, the JSP chief is now supporting Naidu’s policies,” Amarnath remarked. Responding to TDP State president K Atchannaidu’s comments, the minister said, “Though he (Atchannaidu) is from North Andhra, he is opposed to the region’s development.”

No growth in TDP rule: Min

On his part, Botcha called upon party leaders and cadre to organise ward-level meetings to drum up support for Visakha Garjana and make it a grand success. “The JAC’s only objective is to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital,” he said.

He sought to know what was wrong if Visakhapanam became the executive capital of the state. “I do not understand why Atchannaidu is opposing it,” the education minister exclaimed. Botcha further pointed out that Vizag witnessed development during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime. “It saw development in IT, industry and irrigation. There was hardly any development during TDP’s rule,” he noted and said development has regained pace after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge.

TAGS
Visakhapatnam
