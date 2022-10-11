Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Garjanalu for what, asks Pawan Kalyan

The actor and politician will hold meetings with his party leaders from North Andhra Pradesh and conduct Jana Sena-Jana Vani programme on October 16, which coincides with Visakha Garjana rally.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is set to arrive in the City of Destiny on October 15. His three-day visit coincides with the non-political Joint Action Committee’s (JAC) Visakha Garjana rally in support of developing Vizag as the executive capital.

The actor and politician will hold meetings with his party leaders from North Andhra Pradesh and conduct Jana Sena-Jana Vani programme on October 16. Expressing his ire over the rally, the JSP chief on Monday took to Twitter and questioned, “Why are these Garjanalu by the rulers? For failing to stop migrations from north Andhra or for extensively ruining Rushikonda in Visakha- patnam?”

Is ‘garjana’ for destroying State? Pawan

He sought to know if the ‘garjana’ (roar) is for destroying the State in the name of three capitals. Referring to the ruling party’s claims of decentralised governance and development, Pawan questioned why was the government depriving local bodies of its powers and funds sanctioned under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

“Or is the government is making people believe that the State will develop only with decentralisation and by just setting up a High Court and some government offices in the three cities?” he questioned.  
Pawan Kalyan criticised the government for collecting garbage cess, going back on the promise to abolish CPS.

