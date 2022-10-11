Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses habeas corpus plea on ‘illegal confinement’ of infant

The court observed, in the present case, habeas corpus petition cannot be filed.

Published: 11th October 2022

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court, in a recent judgement, stated that the custody of a minor with her maternal grandparents, after the demise of her mother, could not be considered illegal custody or illegal confinement. A division bench comprising, Justice U Drugaprasad Rao and Justice BVLN Chakravarathy, dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by Gopi of Bapatla claiming that after the death of his wife, their 10-month-old daughter was illegally confined by her maternal grandparents.

The court observed, in the present case, habeas corpus petition cannot be filed. Citing the Supreme Court judgements, the bench said care of the infant is more important before determining the rights of guardians.
The petitioner was advised to approach the court concerned for custody of his daughter. However, it allowed the petitioner to visit his daughter, presently with her grandparents.

Court clarity on NOC
No Objection Certificate (NOC) is only needed from a court, if a case is registered by police and passport of the accused seized and the criminal case has been taken into cognisance by the court. This clarity was given by Justice R Raghunandan Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court recently during hearing of a petition filed by Suryanarayana Murthy of East Godavari district against police for seizing his passport.

The police were directed to return the passport to the petitioner to enable him go abroad. The petitioner was asked to deposit `2 lakh in Vijayawada Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court with an assurance to attend the case proceedings against him. A dowry harassment case was registered against Murthy.

