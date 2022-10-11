Andhra Pradesh: Village secretary caught while accepting bribe

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The sleuths Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB ) Prakasam district caught A Sujatha Devi, Village Secretary of Lakkavaram Panchayat office in Tallur mandal of Prakasam district while accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe to do an official favour from a civil works contractor on Monday.

According to the ACB, the complainant, Garnapudi Peddaiah, a resident of Lakkavaram village, has executed some works in the village including the CC roads, drainage worth about Rs 8 lakh. Peddaiah also executed a pipeline work in the village limits worth about Rs 60,000 on April 6, 2022. Since then, he has been requesting the village secretariat officials to clear the bills for the completed works.

Sujatha Devi, Grama Panchayat Secretary, demanded RS 30,000 from Peddaiah to clear the bill. He lodged a complaint with the ACB-Ongole DSP office and a trap was laid. Sujatha Devi was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while receiving the bribe amount of RS 30,000 from the complainant at the panchayat office on Monday. The accused was produced before Nellore Special ACB court.

