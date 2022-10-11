Andhra Pradesh gets USD 250 million education project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar said a two-day UDISE workshop on capacity building will be held in Vijayawada on October 14 and 15. Southern States and UTs such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands will participate in the workshop. Addressing the media here on Monday, he said the World Bank has recognised the reforms of AP in the education sector and sanctioned a USD 250 million Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT) project. It is the first of its kind World Bank project sanctioned for the State Education Department. The sum of USD 250 million allocated by the World Bank under the Project for Results (P for R) programme can be utilised according to the State government’s requirements unconditionally to achieve results in 5 years. He said they are utilising maximum amount on Nadu- Nedu works in government educational institutions. On expenditure on school education, he said a total of Rs 53,000 crore has been spent so far. The final day for the confirmation of enrolment data of schools by UDISE+ every year is September 30. The Union government will take the same for every SGD or Niti Aayog calculations. The State is also collecting dynamic data in the name of child info, he said.