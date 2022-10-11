Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh gets USD 250 million education project

It is the first of its kind World Bank project sanctioned for the State Education Department.

Published: 11th October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar said a two-day UDISE workshop on capacity building will be held in Vijayawada on October 14 and 15. Southern States and UTs such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands will participate in the workshop.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said the World Bank has recognised the reforms of AP in the education sector and sanctioned a USD 250 million Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT) project. It is the first of its kind World Bank project sanctioned for the State Education Department. The sum of USD 250 million allocated by the World Bank under the Project for Results (P for R) programme can be utilised according to the State government’s requirements unconditionally to achieve results in 5 years.

He said they are utilising maximum amount on Nadu- Nedu works in government educational institutions.  On expenditure on school education, he said a total of Rs 53,000 crore has been spent so far.

The final day for the confirmation of enrolment data of schools by UDISE+ every year is September 30. The Union government will take the same for every SGD or Niti Aayog calculations. The State is also collecting dynamic data in the name of child info, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp