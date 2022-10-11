Industrial summit in Visakhapatnam in February 3rd week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will hold an industrial summit in Visakhapatnam in the third week of February, 2023, said Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Speaking to mediapersons after attending a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, Amarnath said the government will also clear incentives for all the industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the first week of February.

Earlier in the day, holding a review on industries, basic infrastructure, ports, industrial corridors and fishing harbours, the Chief Minister directed officials to promote MSMEs in a big way, which provide large scale employment.

Most of the products in the market should come from MSMEs and for this there is a need to provide basic infrastructure and extend all possible support to the units. The Chief Secretary should consider setting up a committee with two or three IAS officers in this regard. The possibility of having a tie-up with the leading MSME parks in other countries with a view to attract them to the State should be explored. The methods and policies in vogue in other countries related to MSME parks should be adopted in the State, he stressed.

Industrial units cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) should be operational at the earliest. A special wing should be set up with the Chief Secretary and officials from the CMO to extend all necessary support to industrial units that are cleared by the SIPB.

All such units should be given necessary licenses without any delay to promote rapid industrialisation, he said. Taking stock of the development of fishing harbours in the State, he said all works related to the first stage of Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada fishing harbours should be completed by June next. All works of Ramayapatnam port should be completed by December 2023, he stressed.

Reviewing the development of industrial corridors in the State, he asked the officials to develop Ramayapatnam and Bhavanapadu Nodes at the earliest. The officials informed the Chief Minister about the progress of industrial corridors, fishing harbours and the growth of MSMEs in the State. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat and other officials were present.

