Home States Andhra Pradesh

Take up plantation drive:  Andhra Governor to Red Cross Society

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan said the Indian Red Cross Society should take up a massive plantation drive to protect humanity from the dangers of pollution and the impact of climate change.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan said the Indian Red Cross Society should take up a massive plantation drive to protect humanity from the dangers of pollution and the impact of climate change.

Participating in a programme organised to introduce the newly elected executive of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch,at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, the Governor said the environmental pollution caused by excessive use of plastic, is a cause of concern as 40% of plastic remains littered on streets, rivers etc. making our country the 15th biggest plastic polluter in the world. He referred to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nation-wide movement to give up single-use plastic and said the effect of pollution is being faced by not only our country but the entire world.

He said the newly elected executive has greater responsibilities to be fulfilled with commitment and dedication to the service of people by upholding the spirit of Red Cross. The Governor appreciated the work done by IRCS AP Branch under leadership of Dr  A Sridhar Reddy, Chairman, more particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red Cross Society Biswa Bhushan Harichandan
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp