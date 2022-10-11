Take up plantation drive:  Andhra Governor to Red Cross Society

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan said the Indian Red Cross Society should take up a massive plantation drive to protect humanity from the dangers of pollution and the impact of climate change.

Participating in a programme organised to introduce the newly elected executive of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch,at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, the Governor said the environmental pollution caused by excessive use of plastic, is a cause of concern as 40% of plastic remains littered on streets, rivers etc. making our country the 15th biggest plastic polluter in the world. He referred to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nation-wide movement to give up single-use plastic and said the effect of pollution is being faced by not only our country but the entire world.

He said the newly elected executive has greater responsibilities to be fulfilled with commitment and dedication to the service of people by upholding the spirit of Red Cross. The Governor appreciated the work done by IRCS AP Branch under leadership of Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Chairman, more particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

