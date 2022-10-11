Teacher impregnated  student, forced abortion

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A teacher was booked under POCSO Act and other Sections of the IPC for impregnating a Class 10 student and forcing her to abort in Renigunta in Palnadu district. The incident came to light during a police investigation after the parents filed a missing complaint. According to police, Peddalapudi Srinivasa Rao was the warden of the hostel at the Government Tribal Welfare Girls’ High School in Renigunta.

He allegedly seduced a tenth-class student and sexually exploited the girl. Last month, he was transferred to another school after which the girl became pregnant and she informed Rao. During the Dasara holidays, Srinivasa Rao took her to Ongole and aborted her illegally.

Meanwhile, the parents of the girl, who were unaware of the whole incident, filed a missing complaint with the police. Learning about the missing case filed by the police, Srinivasa Rao left the girl at Macherla Government Hospital and escaped.

Upon receiving information, the police rescued the girl and shifted her to a child care centre.

Unconfirmed reports said the police took Rao ino custody. However, Gurazala DSP Jayaram Prasad refused to reveal details as the case was still under investigation.

