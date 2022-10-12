Andhra Pradesh HC bench to watch a few episodes of Bigg Boss

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The division bench of AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu on Tuesday, said it would watch Bigg Boss reality show in the wake of severe objections against it. The bench, which sought telecast details of the show, said it would watch at least two or three episodes in the wake of the petitioner’s contention that it is being telecast without censorship. It also wanted the Centre and State to place before it the details of the show.

The bench heard the petition filed by social activist K Jagadishwar Reddy that the show is promoting indecency, immoral and violence, besides misleading the youth and sought orders stalling the telecast of Bigg Boss. The bench, however, said it does not have time to watch the reality show immediately and posted the matter for further hearing on October 27.

