AP Operation Parivartan: Families involved in illegal production of liquor to get alternative jobs

Under Operation Parivartan, Bapatla district administration and police department will provide alternative employment opportunities to 103 families.

GUNTUR: Under Operation Parivartan, Bapatla district administration and police department will provide alternative employment opportunities to 103 families, who were involved in illegal manufacturing and distribution of ID liquor in the district, said Collector Vijayakrishnan.She along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal held a meeting with the officials concerned on preventive measures to be taken to eradicate ID liquor in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that is a threat to public health and society. She instructed the officials to identify vacant jobs in industries and prepare an action plan to provide alternative employment opportunities and required assistance, including sanctioning loans, e-shrama cards, agriculture equipment and implementing eligible government welfare schemes to benefit the families.

On this occasion, the SP said that cases were filed against members of 103 families for illegal ID liquor manufacturing and distribution, including 26 families under Bapatla SEB police station, 19 families under Chirala station, and 58 under Nizampatnam police station.He also said that the police department is taking all required action to prevent illegal ID liquor in the district and this initiative will bring positive changes in the people, he added. Joint collector K Srinivas and other police officials were also present.

