Don’t whip up passions: TDP to ministers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP politburo member Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao sought to know why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders were deliberately instigating the people of North Coastal Andhra against farmers of Amaravati, who are undertaking padayatra with the permission from the High Court. “Are they not aware that this amounts to contempt of court,” he asked.

Accusing the ruling party leaders of trying to turn the State into a graveyard with conduct of ‘Garjanas’ with paid artistes, the TDP leader appealed to the people of North Andhra not to lose their restraint with the provoking statements of ministers.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri on Tuesday, the TDP leader alleged that ministers like Dharmana Prasada Rao and Botcha Satyanarayana stooped so low only to save their posts. “It is really atrocious that YSRC leaders are almost invading the farmers of Amaravati,” he charged.

The ruling party leaders under the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were creating deep differences among the people of different regions of the State using the padayatra as a tool.What did the Chief Minister achieve for the State, particularly to North Andhra with 23 MPs except managing the Centre with friendly ties, the TDP politburo member asked, alleging that the lands in Visakhapatnam were mortgaged only to raise loans. “This is the poor condition of the State and the funds are not enough even to meet the salary bill of employees,” he maintained.

The TDP leader demanded that Jagan tell the people of the State on what is the fate of Bhavanapadu Port and the Bhogapuram airport. What did the Chief Minister do for Visakhapatnam steel plant and why he is not able to prevent its privatisation, he asked. The future of the railway zone is in a dilemma. “The people of the State have realised the fact that there is no development at all in the YSRC government,” Kala Venkata Rao asserted.

Naidu attends last rites of Mulayam

Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu offered glowing tributes to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Naidu, along with his party MPs and leaders, went to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and attended the funeral of Mulayam in his ancestral village. The TDP supremo consoled Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav and his family members

