Heavy rains continue to lash coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema; normal life hit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalseema districts for the last three days. On Tuesday, several brief spells of heavy rains lashed Vijayawada and other cities in the State, throwing normal life out of gear. In Kakinada of coastal Andhra and Anantapur of Rayalseema, several low-lying colonies were inundated.

In a rain related incident, a fisherman drowned at sea when his boat capsized off the coast of Praksam district on Tuesday. The fisherman was identified as Raghava Acharyulu of Chintayagari Palem village in Ongole rural mandal.

With the release of surplus water from Yeleru reservoir due to heavy rains, several localities in Samalkot flooded. Black polythene bags that were used to bury Covid victims came out of a burial ground when it was flooded.

Surplus water was also released from Pampa and Tandava reservoirs. As a result, several areas in Tuni, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Kakinada and Prathipadu were inundated. Road transport was affected and sewage management went for a toss.

In Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai districts, downpour continued till Tuesday, leading to flooding of roads in many areas. Rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas. Following a breach to Muravavanka bridge, water overflowed on Nadimi canal close to PTC in Anantapur, inundating several low-lying colonies.

According to real time data with the State Planning Department, heavy rains lashed parts of Parvatipuram Manyam, Konaseema, Kakinada, Alluri Sitrama Raju, Sri Satya Sai, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna and Vizianagaram districts.

As of 8 pm on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported at Pedduru in Parvatipuram Manyam district, followed by Alamuru in Konaseema with 6 cm and Koyyuru of Alluri Sitarama Raju with 5.7 cm.

More rain likely

IMD warned of heavy rains at isolated places in Rayalaseema region. Thunderstorm activity is likely at isolated places of South and North Coastal Andhra on Wednesday, according to IMD

