Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make AP your fiefdom: Pawan Kalyan to YSRC

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan continued his broadside against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its three-capital proposal and decentralised development policy.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan continued his broadside against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its three-capital proposal and decentralised development policy.Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan remarked, “If YCP feels decentralisation is the mantra for all-round development then why confine only to three capitals for AP? Anyhow YCP believes and behaves as they are above law, judiciary and Constitution. And they don’t care a dime to what rest of the citizenry feels or says ... as well declare AP as ‘United States of Andhra’ & announce 25 districts as States and go for 25 capitals. ‘Make AP as your YCP fiefdom’. And please don’t hesitate, feel free.”

Continuing his sarcastic criticism of the YSRC government, the Jana Sena chief said if Mount Rushmore in Dakota State of the United States of America is a symbol of democracy, freedom, trust, then the ‘Mount Dil Maange More’ hillock in Rushikonda of Visakhaptnam is a symbol of rich, elite and casteist mentality. 
To highlight the issue, the Jana Sena chief posted a cartoon depicting Rushikonda on the lines of Mt Rushmore, where bauxite is available and ganja is grown extensively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan  Jana Sena three-capital proposal
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp