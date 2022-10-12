Make AP your fiefdom: Pawan Kalyan to YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan continued his broadside against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its three-capital proposal and decentralised development policy.Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan remarked, “If YCP feels decentralisation is the mantra for all-round development then why confine only to three capitals for AP? Anyhow YCP believes and behaves as they are above law, judiciary and Constitution. And they don’t care a dime to what rest of the citizenry feels or says ... as well declare AP as ‘United States of Andhra’ & announce 25 districts as States and go for 25 capitals. ‘Make AP as your YCP fiefdom’. And please don’t hesitate, feel free.”

Continuing his sarcastic criticism of the YSRC government, the Jana Sena chief said if Mount Rushmore in Dakota State of the United States of America is a symbol of democracy, freedom, trust, then the ‘Mount Dil Maange More’ hillock in Rushikonda of Visakhaptnam is a symbol of rich, elite and casteist mentality.

To highlight the issue, the Jana Sena chief posted a cartoon depicting Rushikonda on the lines of Mt Rushmore, where bauxite is available and ganja is grown extensively.

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan continued his broadside against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its three-capital proposal and decentralised development policy.Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan remarked, “If YCP feels decentralisation is the mantra for all-round development then why confine only to three capitals for AP? Anyhow YCP believes and behaves as they are above law, judiciary and Constitution. And they don’t care a dime to what rest of the citizenry feels or says ... as well declare AP as ‘United States of Andhra’ & announce 25 districts as States and go for 25 capitals. ‘Make AP as your YCP fiefdom’. And please don’t hesitate, feel free.” Continuing his sarcastic criticism of the YSRC government, the Jana Sena chief said if Mount Rushmore in Dakota State of the United States of America is a symbol of democracy, freedom, trust, then the ‘Mount Dil Maange More’ hillock in Rushikonda of Visakhaptnam is a symbol of rich, elite and casteist mentality. To highlight the issue, the Jana Sena chief posted a cartoon depicting Rushikonda on the lines of Mt Rushmore, where bauxite is available and ganja is grown extensively.