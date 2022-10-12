No delay in Uttarandhra projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works pertaining to various irrigation projects in North Coastal Andhra region are going on at a steady pace and majority of them will be completed by June next year, asserted C Narayana Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources Department.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he dismissed reports in a section of the media that there was a delay in the execution of the projects and they were moving at a snail’s pace.“I am here before you to make facts clear regarding irrigation projects in Uttarandhra. First of all, irrigation projects are of longer duration of construction phase, so as to provide benefits to people for several decades,” he averred.

Irrigation experts were critical of wasteful expenditure due to lack of proper planning during the previous government. Hence, proper care is being taken now to ensure that every rupee spent is accounted for, he asserted.

Elaborating further, he said the amount spent on irrigation projects in the State between 2004 and 2014, during former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his successors, was Rs 1,539 crore and irrigation water was provided to 89,200 acres. Post bifurcation, from 2014 to 2019, Rs 1,571 crore was spent, but irrigation water was provided to only 69,000 acres. From 2019 to till date under the YSRC government, Rs 488 crore was spent and irrigation water was provided to 11,649 acres.

“The amount spent might look small, but the benefit is more in the last three years. Emphasis has been laid on construction of critical components and early completion of the projects,” he explained. On the issue of Uttarandhra projects, the ENC said Vamsadhara project second phase, which was lagging behind, was put on fast track so that 27,899 acres can be irrigated. For fluoride affected Uddanam region, 1.2 tmc was allocated for drinking purpose.“The project, which was ignored earlier, has been taken up on priority basis. Water will be taken from Hiramandalam project for the purpose.

The project displaced, who were neglected earlier, have been provided additional benefits by the present government and for which Rs 216.71 crore has been allocated. With Odisha approaching the Supreme Court on the final verdict of Vamsadhara tribunal, the Chief Minister sanctioned a lift irrigation scheme from Gotta barrage to divert 8-10 TMC to Hiramandalam and 176.35 crore has been allocated. Tenders for the same are under judicial preview. The project will be completed by next June,” he explained.

The ENC elaborated on the status of Madduvalasa, Thotapalli, Gajapati Nagaram branch canal and Mahendra Tanaya offshore project. For Vamsadhara-Nagavali, Rs 145 crore has been sanctioned and the project is expected to be completed by June 2023. Emphasis has also been laid on BR Ambedkar Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi to bring Godavari water to Srikakulam for irrigation, drinking water and industrial needs.

The project was conceived during YSR regime and initial estimates were put at Rs 7,214 crore. After 2019, the project cost estimates were revised. The State cabinet approved the revised cost estimates of Rs 17,411 crore and the project phase two has commenced. About 7,500 acres of land acquisition is in the final stage and 60%of designs have been approved, he added.

Focus on speedy completion of Polavaram

On Polavaram Irrigation Project, Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy said every effort is being made for its speedy completion. Obstacles in the way of project execution are being overcome steadily. On the objections raised by Odisha and other stakeholder States during a recent meeting, the Central Water Commission has given a clarity on Polavaram backwater effect, the ENC explained.

