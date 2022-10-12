Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan a joker in Naidu’s pack of cards: AP Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath condemned the remarks made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Visakha Garjana.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Wearing fisherman’s headgear, YSRC leaders take part in a rally in Vizag on Tuesday to mobilise people’s support for Visakha Garjana | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath condemned the remarks made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Visakha Garjana.Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said Pawan was visiting Vizag on October 15 to divert the attention of people from Visakha Garjana, which is being organised in tune with the aspirations of people of Uttarandhra. Pawan was only implementing the agenda of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and he was a joker in Naidu’s pack of cards, Amarnath ridiculed.

He wondered how Pawan, who is supporting capitalists’ movement, will know the travails of Uttarandhra people. “They are not expecting that Pawan will have love on their region,” he remarked.On Pawan’s suggestion that the YSRC government should make 25 capitals for 25 districts in the State, he said the JSP chief did not know that there are 26 districts. “That is the reason why we call him Agnathavasi,” he mocked.  

Pawan, who is visiting Visakhapatnam in the guise of attending the Jana Vani programme, should make his stand clear on decentralisation, he demanded.The YSRC government is going ahead with its policy of balanced development of all three regions in the State. There is no question of going back on its stand despite obstacles. They will not tolerate if anyone speaks against sentiments of people of Uttarandhra, he warned. 

TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath Visakha Garjana Pawan Kalyan
Comments

