Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati farmers, YSRC leaders clash

Published: 13th October 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

Minister Venkata Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Mild tension prevailed at Tanuku town in West Godavari district after the farmers’ Maha Padayatra and Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao’s rally, taken out in favour of the State government’s three-capitals’ plan, crossed paths at Narendra Centre. 

The farmers have undertaken the walkathon from Amaravati to Arasavilli in Srikakulam, demanding that Amaravati be made the sole capital of AP. Police managed to control the situation as the two groups raised slogans against each other. As the Maha Padayatra is heading towards north coastal Andhra, rallies in support of the three-capitals’ proposal have also increased.  

On Wednesday, as the Padayatra reached Tanuka town, once the citadel of TDP, former MLA Arimilli Radhakrishna joined the walkathon along with his supporters.While addressing a bike rally in Tanuku town, Minister Nageswara Rao came down heavily on TDP and alleged that the participants in the rally were fake farmers.

“The development of the State is possible only through decentralisation of administration and three capitals. We are not against Amaravati. We have taken the decision considering the comprehensive development of the State,” Rao said and added that no power on the earth can stop Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from decentralising administration.

Tanuku CI M Satyanarayana maintained that there was no problem as adequate police forces were deployed to tackle the situation. Meanwhile, M Satyanarayana, a YSRC worker, filed a complaint with the Tanuku rural police stating that he was attacked by TDP workers at his village Velpur. 

Satyanarayana told police that he was attacked when he and his family were protesting against the Amaravati farmers outside their house. Stating that he has every right to protest in a peaceful manner, he accused the TDP of attacking him and his family in the guise of farmers. Alleging that his wife was also beaten up, the YSRC worker said they suffered minor injuries.  

From Velpur in Tanuku rural, the Maha Padayatra headed to Undrajavaram mandal in East Godavari through Veerabhadrapuram, Mandapaka, Pydiparru and Tanuku town.Refuting Satyanarayana’s allegations, TDP Politburo member Pitani Satyanarayana said the walkathon proceeded peacefully. 
He added that the party workers had noticed black balloons and protest banners at Achanta Assembly constituency on Tuesday.  

‘Jagan creating differences’

Accusing CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to create differences among people with his tricky statements on the three-capital proposal, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu urged party activists to fight against ‘YSRC mob’, which grabbed Uttarandhra

PK to reach vizag on oct 15

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan’s North Coastal AP tour has been confirmed. He will be in Vizag for three days starting October 15, the day the non-political JAC formed to fight for decentralisation has planned to organise Visakha Garjana in the city

