Andhra Pradesh HC rejects bail to Ananta Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu, who was arrested in connection with the murder of his former driver V Subramanyam. Ananta Babu sought bail on the grounds that the police did not file the chargesheet within 90 days of registering the case. The police informed the court that they had filed the chargesheet within 90 days, but the court rejected it on technical grounds. After hearing both sides, the court rejected bail to Ananta Babu.

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu, who was arrested in connection with the murder of his former driver V Subramanyam. Ananta Babu sought bail on the grounds that the police did not file the chargesheet within 90 days of registering the case. The police informed the court that they had filed the chargesheet within 90 days, but the court rejected it on technical grounds. After hearing both sides, the court rejected bail to Ananta Babu.