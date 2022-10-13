Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Headmasters decide not to support any teachers’ MLC election candidates

As they are veterans in the education field, the contestants are using them for campaigning by promising the right to vote to them, hence they want to drop from supporting any candidate.

Published: 13th October 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Primary school headmasters have decided not to support any contestant in the teachers’ MLC elections. They alleged that the elected MLCs did not take up any efforts for the benefit of headmasters. Though the headmasters are equivalent cadres to school assistants, however, they do not have voting rights in the MLC teachers’ constituency elections though they are permitted to contest.

As they are veterans in the education field, the contestants are using them for campaigning by promising the right to vote to them, hence they want to drop from supporting any candidate. The current Rayalaseema MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy was also a primary school headmaster.

The recognised private high school teachers also have voting rights to elect the teachers’ MLC, but the elected MLCs have forgotten their promises on getting voting right for headmasters, they said.Speaking to TNIE, State secretary of Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA) P Raja Sagar said that the MLC elected with their support failed to resolve several issues, including CPS, DA, new posts and others in the primary education sector.

Balivada Dhanunjaya Rao, State president of the Primary School Headmasters’ Association lamanted that it was unfair to give the right to vote to private high school teachers but not to government primary headmasters.

