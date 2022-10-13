APSRTC earns Rs 271 crore during Dasara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has earned a record Rs 271 crore by operating 4,626 special buses from September 24 to October 10 to various destinations across the State and other neighbouring States for providing hassle-free journey during the Dasara festival.

According to RTC officials, a good number of passengers travelled to their hometowns this Dasara after the Covid pandemic hiatus.The APSRTC adapted this to its advantage and arranged buses and staff with advance planning and ran special buses according to the needs of the passengers. As many as 4,626 special buses were operated with normal fares on the day of Dasara, earning Rs 11.50 crore (last year Rs 5.49 crores with 2,437 buses).

Around Rs 22 crore was earned on a single day on October 10, setting a record for driving the highest number of buses for the return journey after the festival. Besides that, the RTC was able to earn an additional income by operating 11 buses from Kadapa, Nellore, Proddutur, Jammalamadugu and Narasaraopet to Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam) on October 9.

Starting with one bus on an experimental basis, 11 buses were operated by the corporation in the first time. From now on we will operate buses to Arunachalam/ Tiruvannamalai every month on full moon.

