Home States Andhra Pradesh

Call to promote awareness on RTI Act

The organisation is bound to provide the information, that too within 30 days, failing which the officer concerned is slapped with a monetary fine.

Published: 13th October 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

RTI Act, RTI

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Every citizen has a right to seek information from public authorities, including Centre or State government, said State Information Commissioner Repala Srinivasa Rao. He along with Collector Venugopal Reddy flagged off an awareness rally from the Collectorate to AC College. An awareness programme was also conducted here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Right To Information (RTI) Act came into effect on October 12, 2005.He also said that awareness on the importance of RTI Act should be increased even in rural areas so that the people can be equipped with the knowledge of the RTI that a common man can demand from any government agency to furnish information.

The organisation is bound to provide the information, that too within 30 days, failing which the officer concerned is slapped with a monetary fine.He instructed the Collector and district administration to take up an awareness programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Right To Information Repala Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp