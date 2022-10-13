Call to promote awareness on RTI Act

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Every citizen has a right to seek information from public authorities, including Centre or State government, said State Information Commissioner Repala Srinivasa Rao. He along with Collector Venugopal Reddy flagged off an awareness rally from the Collectorate to AC College. An awareness programme was also conducted here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Right To Information (RTI) Act came into effect on October 12, 2005.He also said that awareness on the importance of RTI Act should be increased even in rural areas so that the people can be equipped with the knowledge of the RTI that a common man can demand from any government agency to furnish information.

The organisation is bound to provide the information, that too within 30 days, failing which the officer concerned is slapped with a monetary fine.He instructed the Collector and district administration to take up an awareness programme.

