Ensure supply of coal to thermal units: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to work on special plans to supply coal to thermal power stations continuously, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested maintenance of enough stocks by ferrying supplies from indigenous coal blocks like Mahanadi in Odisha and Suliyari at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh.

During a review meeting on energy sector on Wednesday, the CM outlined the need for maintaining enough coal reserves in the State to avoid power cuts in the next summer. “In view of the increased prices of imported coal, it is necessary to work with perfect strategies to draw supplies from coal blocks in the country,” he said.

The officials informed Jagan that they have received proposals from industrialists willing to make investments worth Rs 95,000 crore to establish hydrogen-based power units, hydrogen e-methanol, green ammonia and offshore wind power units at Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district and near Kakinada port. Most of these proposals have come form ReNew Power, NTPC and other companies.

In response to the officials’ briefing that 16,63,705 farmers have come forward to instal meters for agricultural pump sets so far, the CM instructed them to ensure supply of quality power to the farm sector.

“The farmers should be properly educated on the use of meters for agricultural pump sets by creating awareness that the devices help assess their energy requirements. This will help officials assess the total requirement of energy in each season and prevent burning of transformers and motor pump sets,” Jagan explained.

The Chief Minister clarified that money for the consumed power will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of farmers to enable them pay the electricity bill to Discoms. This will make Discoms accountable to supply quality power to farm sector without any interruptions. The Energy Department should highlight the success of pilot project implemented in Srikakulam district, which resulted in considerable power saving and benefited farmers immensely, he said.

Referring to the pump storage projects in the State, Jagan said the government will pay Rs 30,000 per acre every year for those who surrendered their lands for the green energy projects. The compensation will be increased by 5% every two years. Farmers of assigned lands may also avail the benefit, he elaborated.

