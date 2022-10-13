Home States Andhra Pradesh

France-based Imerys opens unit at AP's Atchutapuram

French mineral-based speciality solutions firm establishes facility at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

Published: 13th October 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenian inaugurates Imerys manufacturing facility at Atchutapuram on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: France-based Imerys, world leader in mineral-based speciality solutions, has set up its manufacturing facility with an initial investment of Rs 350 crore in Atchutapuram. The facility was officially commissioned at Atchutapuram by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenian on Wednesday. 

The new plant has a capacity to produce 30,000 tonnes of calcium aluminate binder used in Indian refractory and construction industries. Imerys plans to expand its capacity to 50,000 tonnes by 2030 to serve rising demand from the domestic steel and cement sectors. This makes the Vizag facility, the single largest site and investment in India for Imerys’ refractory and construction businesses.

The plant was earlier virtually launched and it was commissioned officially in the presence of top brass of the company, including Philippe Bourg, senior vice-president of Imerys, and Segi Idicula, managing sirector of Imerys India. The French Ambassador said more than 95% of employees are local people. They include 100 full time employees and 100 contract staff.

As part of its strong focus on developing bespoke products for the local markets, Imerys is also in the process of setting up a R&D centre at Vizag. The centre will support local product development and innovation for specific customer mandates in India, and Imerys expects that it will also contribute to augmenting the company’s global technical and manufacturing standards, he said.

Philippe Bourg said Imerys is committed to growing its India business sustainability and has commenced work to create solar powered energy to power its plant in Vizag. Segi Indicula said Vizag facility will address the demand for refractories and other high temperature materials, essential to support the growing steel, cement and other metallurgical industries.

Vizag is an important industrial hub in India with great port connectivity and a business-friendly environment, leading to efficient operations to meet the increasing demand not just within the country but exports too, he said. 

Plans afoot to raise capacity to 50k tonne

The new plant has a capacity to produce 30,000 tonnes of calcium aluminate binder. Imerys plans to expand its capacity to 50,000 tonnes by 2030 to serve rising demand from steel and cement sectors

TAGS
Imerys
India Matters
