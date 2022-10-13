Make non-working mining leases operational: AP Mines Minister 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said mining operations should be commenced in all the non-working leases within a month. Out of the total 4,308 mining leases in the State, 2,819 are in operation. In such a scenario, he wanted officials to ensure commencement of operations in all the mining leases by assisting leaseholders to overcome any issues.

Holding a review meet with the officials of mining and environment departments at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Peddireddy directed them to give approvals for all the eligible leases within a timeframe as some leaseholders complained that they could not take up operations because of the delay in sanction of environmental clearances.

He suggested the officials of mining, environment and forest departments to conduct a special drive for clearing the mining lease approvals. He observed that commencement of mining operations will ensure availability of required minerals to industries, improve employment opportunities to the youth and also generate revenue to the State exchequer.

Stating that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rolled out several reforms in the mining sector to ensure transparency, he asked the officials to act tough against the leaseholders if they do not come forward to commence operations despite all support from government. Claiming that the credit of the successful completion of the lease process for 17 major minerals goes to the government, he urged the officials to continue the spirit and ensure operations in minor mineral mines.

