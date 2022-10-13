Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make ‘Visakha Garjana’ a success: AP Ministers

Gudivada, Dharmana, Dadisetti, Seediri and Ambati lash out at Naidu, Pawan for bid to divert people’s attention .

Published: 13th October 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A battery of ministers on Wednesday strongly supported the three-capital proposal of the State government for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh. They lashed out at the Opposition TDP as well as Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party for trying to create hurdles to the YSRC government’s plan to develop all the three regions in the State.IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said ‘Visakha Garjana’ scheduled to be held in Vizag on October 15, will be a major people’s movement in North Andhra. 

Addressing a meeting to mobilise public support for Garjana here, he said all sections of people from Uttarandhra should support the proposal for setting up executive capital in Visakhapatnam as per the three-capital plan for the prosperity of future generations. All previous governments neglected the development of Uttarandhra. Though the Sri Krishna Committee highlighted the backwardness of North Andhra, former CM Chandrababu Naidu had chosen Amaravati as capital of the State. Uttarandhra people should raise their voice against Maha Padayatra being undertaken by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Arasavalli seeking Amaravati as the sole capital, he said.

Amarnath alleged that Naidu who was CM of the State for 14 long years, did precious little for the development of the backward region. The misinformation campaign unleashed by the Opposition to divert the attention of people from Visakha Garjana, should be rejected by making the scheduled meet a grand success, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Srikakulam, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao reiterated that he was ready to resign to lead the people’s movement demanding Vizag as the executive capital, if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gives him permission. “It is not fair to obstruct the proposal to set up the executive capital in the region. It is not justifiable to invest the entire assets of State in capital region Amaravati alone ignoring the development of other regions,” he said. 

Speaking at Tuni municipal office, R&B Minister Dadisetti Raja alleged that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s North Andhra tour is aimed at diverting the attention of people from Visakha Garjana. “His visit is meant to benefit Opposition Leader Naidu. People are observing the diversion politics of  Pawan. They will teach him a lesson if he fails to change his approach,” he observed.

Describing Amaravati padayatra as a real estate yatra, Raja said there was no support for Amaravati capital from people. Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju said the proposed Visakha Garjana would be a huge success. “If Naidu fails to honour aspirations of people of North Andhra, he has to face people’s court,” he remarked.

At Tadepalli, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said all parties are now looking towards North Andhra. The people of North Andhra have realised the motive behind the yatra of Amaravati farmers, which is safeguarding their realty interests, he said.

Comments

