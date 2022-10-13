Phase 1 of JNTU-Narasaraopet over, classes all set to commence soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Classes for engineering students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Narasaraopet will commence at the permanent campus from this month. The engineering college, affiliated to JNTU-Kakinada, was established in 2016. However, it had been functioning from the premises of another private college since then. As a result, students were at a disadvantage due to a lack of proper facilities and hostel rooms.

As the first phase of construction works is completed and the required classrooms and laboratories have bee set up, the college officials have decided to start the classes for the first-year students of all branches in the new building. The government had allotted 86 acres in Kakani near Narasaraopet for the college, but the construction works got delayed. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone virtually. The officials planned the works in four phases with Rs 150 crore.

In the first phase, construction of the academic block, including the principal and vice principal’s offices, classrooms, computer labs, mechanical workshops, drawing room, and library, taken up with Rs 9.2 crore has been completed. So far, 75% works for another academic block have also been completed.In the second phase, four hostel buildings to accommodate 2,000 students will be constructed with Rs 60 crore. The hostels will have a well-equipped dining hall, kitchen, and gymnasium.

A sports complex with Rs 16 crore will also be constructed along with an indoor stadium. Besides, Rs 17 crore has been allotted for the construction of roads, Rs 6.5 crore for a guest house, Rs 10 crore for the compound wall, and Rs 9.16 crore for setting up the required equipment and basic amenities.The officials are planning to complete the works by the next academic year.

GUNTUR: Classes for engineering students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Narasaraopet will commence at the permanent campus from this month. The engineering college, affiliated to JNTU-Kakinada, was established in 2016. However, it had been functioning from the premises of another private college since then. As a result, students were at a disadvantage due to a lack of proper facilities and hostel rooms. As the first phase of construction works is completed and the required classrooms and laboratories have bee set up, the college officials have decided to start the classes for the first-year students of all branches in the new building. The government had allotted 86 acres in Kakani near Narasaraopet for the college, but the construction works got delayed. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone virtually. The officials planned the works in four phases with Rs 150 crore. In the first phase, construction of the academic block, including the principal and vice principal’s offices, classrooms, computer labs, mechanical workshops, drawing room, and library, taken up with Rs 9.2 crore has been completed. So far, 75% works for another academic block have also been completed.In the second phase, four hostel buildings to accommodate 2,000 students will be constructed with Rs 60 crore. The hostels will have a well-equipped dining hall, kitchen, and gymnasium. A sports complex with Rs 16 crore will also be constructed along with an indoor stadium. Besides, Rs 17 crore has been allotted for the construction of roads, Rs 6.5 crore for a guest house, Rs 10 crore for the compound wall, and Rs 9.16 crore for setting up the required equipment and basic amenities.The officials are planning to complete the works by the next academic year.