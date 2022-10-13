Home States Andhra Pradesh

Phase 1 of JNTU-Narasaraopet over, classes all set to commence soon

The government had allotted 86 acres in Kakani near Narasaraopet for the college, but the construction works got delayed. 

Published: 13th October 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Classes for engineering students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Narasaraopet will commence at the permanent campus from this month. The engineering college, affiliated to JNTU-Kakinada, was established in 2016. However, it had been functioning from the premises of another private college since then. As a result, students were at a disadvantage due to a lack of proper facilities and hostel rooms. 

As the first phase of construction works is completed and the required classrooms and laboratories have bee set up, the college officials have decided to start the classes for the first-year students of all branches in the new building. The government had allotted 86 acres in Kakani near Narasaraopet for the college, but the construction works got delayed. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone virtually. The officials planned the works in four phases with Rs 150 crore. 

In the first phase, construction of the academic block, including the principal and vice principal’s offices, classrooms, computer labs, mechanical workshops, drawing room, and library, taken up with Rs 9.2 crore has been completed. So far, 75% works for another academic block have also been completed.In the second phase, four hostel buildings to accommodate 2,000 students will be constructed with Rs 60 crore. The hostels will have a well-equipped dining hall, kitchen, and gymnasium. 

A sports complex with Rs 16 crore will also be constructed along with an indoor stadium. Besides, Rs 17 crore has been allotted for the construction of roads, Rs 6.5 crore for a guest house, Rs 10 crore for the compound wall, and  Rs 9.16 crore for setting up the required equipment and basic amenities.The officials are planning to complete the works by the next academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp