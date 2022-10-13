Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set up Police Complaint Authorities: Andhra HC to govt 

The government has framed new rules for appointing chairman of the State Police Complaint Authority and also sent a panel to the High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to set up State and district-level Police Complaint Authorities within three months.The bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, heard separate public interest litigations (PILs) filed by an advocate from Visakhapatnam M Manoj Kumar against the government not setting up the Police Complaint Authorities and the other by advocate P Kishore challenging the appointment of retired judge of Madras High Court Justice V Kanagaraj as the chairman of the State Police Complaint Authority.

The government has framed new rules for appointing chairman of the State Police Complaint Authority and also sent a panel to the High Court. In this context, the court stated that the PIL challenging the appointment of Justice Kanagaraj does not have maintainability. It directed the government to set up the State and District Police Complaint Authorities within a timeframe of three months.

