Three-day Vizag tour of Pawan Kalyan confirmed

Published: 13th October 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s North Coastal Andhra tour has been confirmed. He will be in Visakhapatnam for three days starting October 15, the day the non-political JAC formed to fight for decentralisation, has planned to organise Visakha Garjana in the Port City.

According to Jana Sena Party sources, Pawan Kalyan will reach Visakhapatnam on October 15 afternoon and hold a meeting with the party leaders from Visakhapatnam Rural and Urban areas.On October 16 morning, he will hold the Jana Vani programme and personally take representations from people of Uttarandhra at the Visakhapatnam Port Kalavani auditorium.

He will interact with party activists of erstwhile Srikakulam district the same day evening.After interacting with the media on October 17, Pawan Kalyan will hold a meeting with party activists of erstwhile Vizianagaram district at the YMCA Hall. He will also meet women JSP activists during the visit.

