US Consul General lauds AP’s Covid management

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jennifer Larson, US Consul General in Hyderabad, called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan Wednesday. On her arrival at the Raj Bhavan, Jennifer was welcomed by RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor.

She was accompanied by Political & Economic Chief Sean Ruthe, Deputy Consul General William Marshall and Public Affairs Officer David Moyer.

Later, Jennifer also called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli. Jennifer who is on her maiden visit to AP, lauded the Chief Minister for adopting best practices in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic despite financial crunch.

She also appreciated the functioning of American Corner at Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister told her that his government is giving top priority to education, medical and agricultural sectors and urged her to encourage investments in Andhra Pradesh.

The US Consul General’s meeting with the Governor lasted for more than 30 minutes. The Governor discussed the potential for investment in trade and commerce in the newly formed State of AP and the tourism attractions available in the State.

VIJAYAWADA: Jennifer Larson, US Consul General in Hyderabad, called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan Wednesday. On her arrival at the Raj Bhavan, Jennifer was welcomed by RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor. She was accompanied by Political & Economic Chief Sean Ruthe, Deputy Consul General William Marshall and Public Affairs Officer David Moyer. Later, Jennifer also called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli. Jennifer who is on her maiden visit to AP, lauded the Chief Minister for adopting best practices in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic despite financial crunch. She also appreciated the functioning of American Corner at Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister told her that his government is giving top priority to education, medical and agricultural sectors and urged her to encourage investments in Andhra Pradesh. The US Consul General’s meeting with the Governor lasted for more than 30 minutes. The Governor discussed the potential for investment in trade and commerce in the newly formed State of AP and the tourism attractions available in the State.