Andhra Pradesh: Encroachments along Nadimi Vanka triggered flash floods

Anantapur district Collector S Naga Lakshmi took stock of the situation and attributed the inundation of colonies to the illegal encroachments on the Nadimi Lanka. 

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Unchecked encroachments on Nadimi Vanka and the sudden downpour in Anantapur town resulted in the inundation of several colonies abutting the stream, irrigation officials said on Thursday.The 10-km long and 100-ft wide canal flows through the town and joins Tadakaleru vaagu. There are encroachments throughout the length of the canal. Following this, colonies such as Janasakthi Nagar, Viswasanthi Nagar and others were marooned, officials explained.

Anantapur suburbs received sudden rainfall of over 15 cm in a span of three hours. The district, on an average, reported 4.96 cm in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday.“At Razak Nagar, the width of the canal has shrunk to as little as 10 ft, throwing light on the gravity of the situation,” the officials explained. 

Anantapur district Collector S Naga Lakshmi took stock of the situation and attributed the inundation of colonies to the illegal encroachments on the Nadimi Lanka.“We have identified the extent of encroachments on the stream in a preliminary survey. Appropriate action would be taken soon,’’ she said.

