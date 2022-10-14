Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court stays recruitment of MLHPs in health clinics

They maintained that recruitment could not be done in violation of the National Health Scheme and Ayushman Bharat rules.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court division bench on Thursday issued interim orders staying the recruitment of Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) in the medical and health department. The bench also issued stay on the orders issued by the single-judge in the case.

The Public Health and Family Welfare Mission Director on August 9, 2021 issued a notification for filling up 1,681 posts in YSR Rural Health Clinics and Welfare Centres. Dr P Anil Kumar and others filed a petition in the court stating that interviews were being conducted for the posts without considering Ayush doctors. The single-judge bench earlier asked the department to go ahead with the recruitment. The petitioners challenged the verdict. 

They maintained that recruitment could not be done in violation of the National Health Scheme and Ayushman Bharat rules. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu asked as to how the government could take up recruitment against the rules and stayed the process.

