Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy  stresses on quality education

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the school education officials to take swift action based on the reports submitted by village secretariats on various issues related to the running of schools.The CM held a review on school education with the officials on Thursday and instructed them to provide internet facilities in all schools as part of the digitisation programme.

Jagan also suggested the officials upload Byju’s content on tabs immediately and provide Byju’s e-content for Classes 4 to 10 in addition to uploading it on tabs being provided to students and told them to keep it available in the form of hard copies along with the soft copies. The officials informed the CM that out of the total 5,18,740 tabs intended to be supplied to Class 8 students and teachers, 1.5 lakh have already arrived for distribution.

The CM lamented that unfortunately, a section of the media was politicising the development programme taken up by the government and said that it is most unfortunate to drag educational programmes and decisions into politics. He instructed the officials to work with dedication to implement policies while overcoming the negative propaganda.

He suggested the officials enhance the cloth size of uniforms as well as stitching costs from Rs 40 to Rs 50. The officials explained to the CM the extent of facilities being provided in schools under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. They said Rs 1,120 crore have been released so far in the current fiscal and the department is getting ready to distribute the Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits by April for the academic year 2023-24.

The officials said that they have begun the process of calling tenders to take up works under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, School Education Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiribabu, State Assistant Project Director B Srinivasulu, School Education Advisor A Murali, Nadu-Nedu Programme Director Dr R Manohar Reddy and SCERT Director B Pratap Reddy were present.

Rs 1,120 crore released for Nadu-Nedu

The officials explained to the CM the extent of facilities being provided in schools under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. They said Rs 1,120 crore have been released so far and the department is getting ready to distribute the Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits by April

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the school education officials to take swift action based on the reports submitted by village secretariats on various issues related to the running of schools.The CM held a review on school education with the officials on Thursday and instructed them to provide internet facilities in all schools as part of the digitisation programme. Jagan also suggested the officials upload Byju’s content on tabs immediately and provide Byju’s e-content for Classes 4 to 10 in addition to uploading it on tabs being provided to students and told them to keep it available in the form of hard copies along with the soft copies. The officials informed the CM that out of the total 5,18,740 tabs intended to be supplied to Class 8 students and teachers, 1.5 lakh have already arrived for distribution. The CM lamented that unfortunately, a section of the media was politicising the development programme taken up by the government and said that it is most unfortunate to drag educational programmes and decisions into politics. He instructed the officials to work with dedication to implement policies while overcoming the negative propaganda. He suggested the officials enhance the cloth size of uniforms as well as stitching costs from Rs 40 to Rs 50. The officials explained to the CM the extent of facilities being provided in schools under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. They said Rs 1,120 crore have been released so far in the current fiscal and the department is getting ready to distribute the Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits by April for the academic year 2023-24. The officials said that they have begun the process of calling tenders to take up works under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, School Education Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiribabu, State Assistant Project Director B Srinivasulu, School Education Advisor A Murali, Nadu-Nedu Programme Director Dr R Manohar Reddy and SCERT Director B Pratap Reddy were present. Rs 1,120 crore released for Nadu-Nedu The officials explained to the CM the extent of facilities being provided in schools under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. They said Rs 1,120 crore have been released so far and the department is getting ready to distribute the Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits by April