Governer, British envoy discuss tourism, education in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Gareth Wynn Owen was welcomed by Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia. The Governor and the British Deputy High Commissioner discussed issues of mutual interest in the meeting that lasted for over 30 minutes.

They discussed tourism attractions in the State and highlighted the progress made by Andhra Pradesh in the education sector by upgrading the basic infrastructure and offering quality education in government-run schools. Joint Secretary to Governor PS Suryaprakash, was also present during the meeting.

