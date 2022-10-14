Heavy rains in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh likely today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, Nandyal and Prakasam districts, while moderate to heavy rains were reported in West Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarajam Raju and Vizianagaram districts.According to the State Planning Department data, the highest rainfall of 6.4 cm was reported in Duvvuru mandal of YSR district. As per the IMD, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Kurnool district and heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Anantapuramu, YSR in Rayalaseema districts. The IMD warned of heavy rains in isolated places of coastal districts and thunderstorms in Rayalaseema region on Friday. Light to moderate rains will be widespread in Rayalaseema region.